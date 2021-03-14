Mamata Banerjee Won't Let Injury Stop Her; Plans Back-to-back Rallies Before PM Visits WB

In the latest development, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will address a public rally in Purulia on Monday, making it the second back-to-back day of public addresses after she was injured in Nandigram earlier this week. Mamata Banerjee's visit to Purulia comes ahead of PM Modi's visit to the region on March 18 as the road to the West Bengal Assembly elections heats up. The TMC supremo was discharged from SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday after her condition 'improved' following the alleged 'attack' during her visit to Nandigram on Thursday. As per ANI, Mamata Banerjee will also hold a roadshow on a wheelchair on Sunday from Gandhi Murti to Hazra following which she will address a public rally at Hazra.

ECI finds attack report 'sketchy'

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked by 4-5 men during which she sustained a leg injury. Later, state-run SSKM hospital had said that Mamata had suffered 'severe bone injuries' in her left ankle, foot, and right shoulder. While there was no clear video footage of the alleged attack that took place in Birulia Bazar, Mamata was discharged on Friday and was seen being rolled out in a wheelchair.

Meanwhile, amid this, a TMC delegation comprising of Derek O'Brien, Saugata Roy, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Dastidar, Pratima Mondal, and Santanu Sen reached the EC claiming that the attack on Mamata Banerjee was a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' hatched by the BJP to take the life of the Chief Minister. The ECI on the other hand found the report submitted by the West Bengal government on the alleged attack 'sketchy'."The report submitted by the West Bengal government appeared to be quite sketchy and without any details of the incident like how it happened or who could be behind it. We have asked the state administration to furnish more details," an ECI official told PTI.

West Bengal polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Image credits: @AITCofficial / Twitter