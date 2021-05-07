Mamata Banerjee Writes Third Letter To PM Modi Seeking 500 MT Of Medical Oxygen To State

Amid unprecedented medical oxygen crisis due to the second wave of coronavirus across the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a third letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking 550 MT of oxygen. This came after she wrote to the PM on Wednesday for free COVID-19 vaccination for all and again on Thursday for the funds to pay arrears to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.

In the letter to the PM, she said that the allocation of O2 to Bengal has not increased despite increasing the allocation of oxygen produced in Bengal to other states and that more allocation is being provided to other states instead.

The letter read, "I wish to bring to your kind notice a very critical issue regarding the supply of Medical Oxygen (MO) in the state of West Bengal. In my earlier letter dated 05.05.2021 I had mentioned that the consumption of MO is increasing rapidly due to an increase in COVID positive cases in the State. It has gone up to 470MT per day in the last 24 hours and expected to increase to 550MT per day in the next 7 to 8 days."

'Govt increased allocation of MO to other States': CM Mamata

Mamata added, "The Chief Secretary of my state had already taken up the issue with Union Health Secretary, and other officials, on numerous occasions earlier for urgent allocation of 550 MT of MO per day for West Bengal. However, instead of allocating the same as per the requirement of West Bengal, the Government of India has increased allocation of MO to other States, from the total production in West Bengal, during the last 10 days from 230MT to 360MT, keeping the allocation West Bengal constant at 308 MT per day despite its requirement being of 550 MT per day. It will not be out of place to mention that the daily production of MO in our State is around 560MT. Considering the critical situation."