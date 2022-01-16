West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a letter, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the central government's decision to exclude the proposed tableau of the West Bengal for the Republic Day Parade on January 26. The TMC supremo said that she has been profoundly shocked and hurt by this development.

Banerjee said that the proposed tableau was rejected without assigning any reasons or justifications. "The proposed tableau was commemorating the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ad his INA on his 125th birth anniversary year and was carrying portraits of some of some of the most illustrious sons and daughters of this country - Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Sri Aurobindo, Matangini Hazra, Nazrul, Birsa Munda and many patriots," the letter read.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi over the "rejection of proposed tableau of West Bengal for the ensuing Republic Day Parade" and requests to "include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the parade" pic.twitter.com/2vtVEA2Hoe — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

She further reminded that Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had articulated the first manta of our nationalism, Vande Mataram, which later went on to become the National Song. The first comprehensive economic critique of British colonialism was written by Ramesh Chandra Dutt. She also reminded contributions of other nationalists. "The exclusion of the tableau amounts to belittling and undermining these freedom fighters," Bengal CM said.

Concluding her letter, Banerjee urged PM Modi to reconsider his decision and include Bengal's tableau of freedom fighters in the 2022 Republic Day parade. "The tableau which showcases the sacrifices and contribution of the lakhs of freedom fighters will be a most befitting way to pay our respect and homage to all those great souls who fought for our freedom," the letter added.

Centre rejects West Bengal's Republic Day tableau

The rejection of West Bengal's Republic Day parade tableau has invited discontent of several TMC leaders. The state government said that the theme for this year's tableau was a combination of Bose's life and Inda's Independence.

Last year, the West Bengal government had presented three proposals for the Republic Day parade with themes based on the 'Save Green, Stay Clean', Kanyashree initiative and 'Jol Dhoro Jol Bhoro' (Water Conservation and Rejuvenation). However, all of these were rejected. Prior to that in 2018, another proposal tableau based on the theme of Unity in Harmony was also rejected.