Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi; Refuses To Release West Bengal Chief Secretary

The faceoff between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Centre continued on Monday over summons issued to West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who currently holds office under the service of the Government of West Bengal was directed by the Centre to report and join the Department of Personnel and Training in New Delhi. However, Mamata Banerjee has again opposed the move and written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In her 5-page long letter, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee opposed the Centre's move and informed that the state government cannot release and is not releasing its Chief Secretary during the current 'critial hours'. Moreover, she had further requested PM Modi to withdraw, recall, reconsider the decision and rescind the latest 'so-called order'.

"West Bengal Govt can't release & is not releasing its Chief Secretary at this critical hours," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM requesting to withdraw, recall, reconsider the decision & rescind latest so-called order — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

Mamata Banerjee criticised the move and added that the Centre's order comes without any prior consultation with the government of West Bengal or without any option of the officer. In addition, she also mentioned that the order fails to meet any pre-conditions of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) rules and other applicable laws. Banerjee has therefore termed the order as unconstitutional.

"I must confess that I have been shocked and stunned by the unilateral order dated 28th May, 2021 sent to us by the Government of India, asking us to release Sri Aalapan Bandyopadhyay IAS, Chief Secretary, West Bengal so that he may join the Government of India on 31st May, 2021, the normal date of his superannuation." the letter read

In addition, Mamata Banerjee also mentioned that the IAS officer's service was extended for three months beyond May 31, 2021 by the Centre following a request by the West Bengal government. The West Bengal government had done so citing the COVID-19 situation and the recent Cyclone Yaas that affected the state. She further added that the federal system is 'gravely endangered' and 'severely undermined'. Sensing political vendetta, Mamata Banerjee further questioned PM Modi on the reasons for the Centre's order for Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

"If a Chief Secretary of a state can be asked to be relived like this, how can the lower bureaucracy can take, obey and implement orders in their letter or spirit from State Chief Minister, other Ministers and officers, I presume and hope that you do not want to damage the federal amity. I also presume and sincerely hope that you do not want to destroy the morale of all the All India Service officers working in various states across the country," the letter added. "Does it have something to do with our meeting at Kalaikunda on 28th May,2021? questioned Mamata Banerjee.

Further recalling her meeting with PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee remarked that IAS Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been carrying out his duties towards the people of West Bengal. She, therefore, urged the Prime Minister to reconsider the Centre's order in larger public interest. Banerjee concluded her letter by urging PM Modi to rescind the Centre order for IAS Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay attached to DoPT

On Saturday, the Centre had issued a letter to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal Alapan Bandyopadhyay directing him to report and join the Department of Personnel and Training in the North Block of New Delhi at 10 AM on May 31, 2021. The letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, from the Under Secretary of the Government of India stated:

"I am directed to inform that the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the placement of the service of Sri Alapan Bandyopadhyay, IAS (WB:1987) with the government of India, as per provisions of Rule 6(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadres) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect."

The Under Secretary went on to request the state government to relieve the officer with 'immediate effect' and asked it to direct him to report to the Department of Personnel and Training in the North Block of New Delhi by 10 AM on May 31, 2021. The development came hours after Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee skipped a meeting with PM Modi to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas and instead went to conduct an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in North 24 Parganas district, accompanied by Chief Secretary Bandyopadhyay; she took stock of the post-cyclone situation in Hingalganj, Hasnabad, Sandeshkhali, Pinakha and other areas of the district.