Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi, Urges Him To Release Funds Under PM-KISAN Scheme

A day after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking free COVID-19 vaccination for all, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shot another letter on Thursday requesting him to release funds to pay arrears to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme. Reminding PM Modi about his speech during his Bengal visit where he had promised to release arrears of Rs 18,000 to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, she wrote that the state is yet to receive the funds.

She has urged to make the payments and share the database of the 21.79 lakh farmers.

I will like to further impress that during your recent visits to the state you gave repeated assurances on releasing the arrear amount to Rs 18,000 to each farmer but till date, no fund has been received by the state government or the farmers. I will request you to kindly advise the concerned ministry to release due fund(s) to the eligible farmers and share the database of the 21.79 lakh farmers.

Earlier in December, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had stated that the state's “Krishak Bandhu” initiative was far better than that given by the centre. The CM, at that time, had asserted that West Bengal has its own scheme and does not need Central's assistance. IOn the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused Mamata Banerjee-led government of doing politics by stopping over 70 lakh farmers of the state from getting benefits of the Centre's flagship PM-KISAN scheme.

BJP's election manifesto: High on tall promises

In its election manifesto, the BJP had promised to provide Rs 18,000 to 75 lakh farmers of the state under the PM-Kisan scheme. The Chief Minister also wrote that nodal officers were appointed and bank accounts were also opened for the purpose but the state has not received the fund. She also wrote about the letter written earlier. Reminding PM Modi of the letters written to the Centre earlier by the state government on providing the farmers of West Bengal with the benefits of the central scheme, she wrote:

Several communications were also made from the state agriculture department. However, no concrete response has yet been received from the Ministry on this. Out of the 21.79 lakh farmers who had registered for the scheme as per the letter of the union agriculture minister sent last November, 14.91 lakh data have been updated in portal, which were duly verified and of which 9.84 lakh data are ready for PFMS.

Lastly, Banerjee claimed that the benefits of the Central government have excluded many people from the agriculture sector. Comparing state and centre schemes she mentioned that the Krishak Bandhu scheme has already disbursed Rs 1,498 crore to 57.67 lakh eligible farmers and Rs 242 crore to families of deceased farmers till February.

"The PM-Kisan has long exclusion list comprising of Bargadar/sharecroppers, persons giving self-declaration, serving/retired employees, Income Tax payers etc. Moreover, under the Krishak Bandhu scheme, beneficiaries get death benefit assistance of Rs two lakh for death below 60 years of age," she wrote.