Mamata Banerjee's Call To Sharad Pawar A 'desperate Attempt' To Save Nephew: BJP's Malviya

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Information and Technology Department head Amit Malviya said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's call to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar is "a desperate attempt". CM Banerjee had dialed Pawar earlier today after the Enforcement Directorate arrested NCP leader Nawab Malik under a money laundering case. Taking to Twitter, Malviya said that she called Pawar only to secure support for her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is also under ED's scanner.

"Mamata Banerjee’s call to Sharad Pawar is not out of principle or solidarity. It is a desperate attempt to secure support at a later date, given her nephew is under ED scanner, not to forget the dark shadow of post poll violence that hangs over her, who as CM, oversaw the pogrom", Malviya wrote in his tweet.

ED has its eyes set on CM Banerjee's nephew over an illegal coal mining case and has summoned him on multiple occasions.

Mamata Banerjee calls Sharad Pawar

Mamata Banerjee had called Sharad Pawar after NCP member and Maharashtra's state Minority Affairs minister Nawab Malik was arrested by ED. Malik was taken into custody under PMLA, Section 19 which requires no warrant. Senior counsel Amit Desai claimed that ED has 'no proof' against Malik. He said, "There are no links of Nawab Malik to any of these allegations." He also argued that Dawood is known for his offences for so long, however, the FIR was only registered on February 3. "Why you are silent for last 20 years? This is an attempt to defame Nawab Malik," he said.

Meanwhile, the ED has filed a plea at the special PMLA court seeking Malik's 14-day custody. Besides, a series of emergency meetings are also underway at the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Reports had surfaced that Malik has resigned from his position although Pawar had said that he will not accept it as he claims the arrest to be fabricated.

Image: ANI