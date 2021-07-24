Mamata Banerjee's Delhi Visit: TMC Leader Om Prakash Mishra Discusses Party Coalition

Om Prakash Mishra, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson made a statement ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi to meet several Opposition leaders. Mishra said it would play a contributory role of a strong Opposition against the "fascist" role of the Centre. He said, "The glorious leadership of Mamata Banerjee is surely going to play a significant contributory role to the evolution of a very strong Opposition, against the fascist-centred regime at the Centre. Therefore, it is natural that the TMC would be eager to have all the Opposition parties on board".

Mishra said that Mamata Banerjee's meetings with opposition leaders should be seen as cooperation, and not as a role of dominance. He added, “This role need not be seen as a role of dominance, rather it is all about cooperation. Therefore, we would like to build up cooperation amongst the Opposition parties, against BJP and RSS, in the service of the nation. It is to uphold our national interest and to boost our national security".

Mishra states that TMC has been on the front lines of defending India’s constitutional democracy. He called on the Opposition parties to unite and termed it as the new narrative of Indian politics. Mishra said, "It is essential that the country under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee as well as under the leadership of other prominent leaders from the Oppositions should unite. This is the call that Mamata Banerjee has given and this is what is going to become the narrative of Indian politics in the coming days".

As per Om Prakash Mishra, Mamata Banerjee's scheduled meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition leaders could possibly pave the pathway for a better and stronger coalition against the current Central government. He said, "It will be a very welcome development" and "Most of the Opposition parties are eager to unite". The TMC spokesperson said that several leaders from Opposition parties attended the Shahid Diwas programme organised by party MPs in Delhi on July 21.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that she would be visiting Delhi during the Monsoon Session and would be meeting leaders like the President and Prime Minister if an appointment is given. The visit holds significance since the Opposition is gearing up to corner the BJP-led NDA government, on a multitude of issues such as inflation, fuel price hike, and COVID-19 management. This standoff has been deepening due to other key issues such as the alleged Pegasus snooping controversy, and the farm laws that have caused unrest in the country for several months. The Pegasus issue was protested against by Congress, DMK and Shiv Sena MPs a day ago. A Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into the matter has been demanded.

