Mamata Banerjee's Ire At Bengal Election's 8 Phases Gets Prahlad Patel's Logical Counter

Union Minister Prahlad Patel, who is in charge of six Lok Sabha constituencies in poll-bound West Bengal, spoke to Republic TV on Friday after the Election Commission announced that the assembly polls in West Bengal would be conducted in eight phases. He thanked the Election Commission of India for announcing the dates sooner than expected and for implementing the Model Code of Conduct in the state, while he claimed the state has been embroiled in violence and deteriorating law and order.

After the dates were announced, CM Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the Centre is using its power due to which the assembly election in West Bengal is being conducted in eight phases instead of six as was done last time. Speaking on Mamata Banerjee's charge, he asked, "she had no problem when it was contested in six phases, but her stomach pains if two more phases added".

"We will cross 200 plus. The number of phases in the election will not affect BJP's performance. We want the voters to go out and vote without any fear," he added.

When asked about the issues on which the BJP will fight the elections, Prahlad Patel said, "BJP doesn't fight on one issue alone. Our manifesto for Assembly polls is different, for district council it is different. Development will be the agenda."

The Election Commission of India announced polling dates for the Assembly election for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, whereas Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.

West Bengal's political situation

The political temperature in West Bengal is soaring high with the incidents of political violence, mudslinging and name-calling. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, however, TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits. The exodus from TMC with dozens of its members jumping ship to join BJP may also become a major hindrance for the ruling party. The BJP, on the other hand, has gone full throttle by dispatching its top leadership brass including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda among others to West Bengal to hold public rallies and election campaigning. The BJP has held several Parivartan Yatras as a part of its poll campaigning. The BJP has even dared CM Mamata Banerjee to announce her candidature from Nandigram alone if she is so confident of winning the constituency.

PM Modi during his visit to Hooghly in West Bengal also launched a scathing attack on the ruling TMC by saying that the development of West Bengal was not possible until 'the syndicate' rules the state, the 'cut money' culture and the administration's protection to goons continued.

