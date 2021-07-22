Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Diwas' Announcement Receives Flak From BJP's Swapan Dasgupta

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta recently took a dig at West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her announcement of 'Khela Diwas' on August 16. He equated the day with the Muslim League's Direct Action Day which happened on the same day in 1946. He added that the slogan 'Khela Hobe' was used as a weapon to create terror against BJP.

The BJP leader in a statement to ANI said that Mamata Banerjee has no historical memory and wants to pursue her political ambitions. "They have chosen the day of 16 August, this day is important in the history of West Bengal because the Muslim League had launched Direct Killing in 1946. And as a result, many people were killed. I understand that she has absolutely no historical memory. How had she chosen this day to pursue her political ambitions which the people of this country will never accept?", he said.

"What is Khela Hobe? It is a slogan used for creating terror, especially against BJP, in which property is vandalized, resulting in many people being rendered homeless, in which more than 50 political murders are carried out," Dasgupta added.

Interesting @MamataOfficial has declared August 16 as “Khela hobe divas”. It is the day the Muslim League launched its Direct Action Day & began the Great Calcutta Killings in 1946. In today’s West Bengal, “Khela Hobe” has come to symbolise a wave of terror attacks on opponents. — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) July 21, 2021

Mamata Banerjee announces 'Khela Diwas' on August 16

The opposition furor comes after the TMC leader on Wednesday, July 21, announced the commencement of 'Khela Diwas', aimed to promote sports among children and youth for character and nation-building on August 16. Announcing the event, Mamata said, "Khela will happen in all states until BJP is removed from the country. We'll celebrate 'Khela Diwas' on August 16. We will give footballs to poor children. Today, our freedom is at stake. BJP has endangered our liberty. They don't trust their own ministers and misuse agencies." Lashing out at the opposition, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh reiterated that BJP has done a 'commendable' job of stooping down to a level where they are politicising this event.

Banerjee also recently made a request to other political parties to come together in 2024 Assembly polls, to which Dasgupta said "Mamta Banerjee has right to make her appeal to non-BJP parties. In fact, after the 2019 elections, Mamta Banerjee is constantly trying to present herself as a frontrunner. However, the people of India have seen her whether she is a regional leader or a National leader. I think her appeal will be limited to West Bengal.".

