Mamata Banerjee's 'notorious Cows' Attack At TMC Defectors Viral Pre-Bengal Polls; WATCH

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday attacked ex-party members who left the TMC fold ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 and joined the BJP. While addressing locals in Murshidabad, Banerjee said that these people were involved in corrupt practices like cow smuggling and coal scam and are hence joining the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee Attacks ex-party members

Addressing her ex-party members as 'cows' Mamata said, "Some notorious cows are trying to hide their wrongdoings... It is good that they have gone, evil has left. I think those who did not think well for TMC while being in TMC, there is no need for them to remain in the party," she said referring to the ex-party leaders who rebelled and joined BJP. [Sic.]

Amid this 'cow' attack, a particular snippet from her speech has gone viral.

And here is the full speech:

'These Are Bad Children'

The TMC supremo said that these rebellions are like those bad children who left their mother in the most unprecedented times. "A mother will feed her children, she nourishes them, and when the mother falls sick or when she needs anything, these children will betray her and flee. These children are bad children, they cannot be good children," she further added.

During her rally, she also compared herself with Royal Bengal Tiger and said, "There is no reason to think I am weak, I am not a person to be afraid of anything. I am a strong person and will keep my head high as long as I live and till then I will live like a Royal Bengal Tiger," Banerjee said. TMC supremo also claimed that BJP is not a party of West Bengal and People from Gujarat will not rule in Bengal.

