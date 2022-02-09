Mamata Banerjee's Poll Agent SK Supiyan Gets Anticipatory Bail In Nandigram Murder Case

Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to SK Supiyan after the election agent challenged the order of Calcutta High Court for rejecting his bail plea earlier. Supiyan was an election agent of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram constituency. Supiyan was allegedly involved in the murder of BJP worker Debabrata Maity. Maity was allegedly attacked by Supiyan on May 3 in a series of post-poll violence that occurred in West Bengal. Maity died in a local hospital in Kolkata on May 13. After Maity succumbed to his injuries, Supiyan was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation back in September 2021. Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal appearing for his client S K Supiyan said that his client name was not mentioned in the chargesheet and declared the case against his client as 'political' and 'mala fide'.

A two-judge bench comprising of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Abhay S Oka heard both sides and pronounced the order to grant the accused an anticipatory bail on various conditions, "We will pass an order," the court said. Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi representing CBI opposed the plea and said the other co-accused are already in custody. ASG Lekhi also pointed out that interference of Calcutta HC order is unwarranted considering the nature of the case, circumstances peculiar to the accused.

CBI filed an affidavit urging Apex Court to dismiss the bail plea filed by S K Supiyan. The CBI in its affidavit stated that his custodial interrogation will bring out new facts which will help expose the larger conspiracy of planned post-poll political violence and riots."Thus, as per the material and statement on record pertaining to the offence in question, there are cogent reasons to justify the arrest of the petitioner and his custodial interrogation to unearth a wider and larger conspiracy of planned political rioting and revenge," said CBI in the filed affidavit.

CBI further said the hateful crime allegedly committed by the accused does not entitle him of seeking any relief. CBI in its reply said witnesses have been identified in the very case where accused S K Supiyan targetted Hindus who voted against Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram constituency.

CBI is investigating various incidents of killings, a sexual assault case which started after the declaration of the results of the Bengal assembly polls on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

Image: ANI/PTI/Representative