Mamata Banerjee's Rs 20k Cr Demand For Cyclone Yaas Relief Unrealistic: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief and Member of Parliament from Medinipur, Dilip Ghosh asserted that Bengal supremo Mamata Banerjee has asked for an unrealistic amount from the Central Government as a relief for Cyclone Yaas. The BJP chief further claimed that Banerjee did not attend the review meeting in Kalaikunda because she wanted to avoid giving out a detailed analysis of the claims she has made.

The BJP chief further said that Odisha bore the impact of super Cyclone Yaas more than West Bengal, yet Naveen Patnaik was humble enough with his demands.

Ghosh claimed that Mamata Banerjee was disturbed by the presence of Suvendu Adhikari - the leader of the opposition. He said, "Adhikari will be attending assembly sessions, too. Will Banerjee stop going to the House? Instead of politicizing the calamity, she should work with everyone for the welfare of people."

Dilip Ghosh's changed statements

Dilip Ghosh who has been an ardent opponent of Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Supremo Mamata Banerjee, before PM's review meeting, appreciated the West Bengal State Government's approach towards cyclone Yaas. Ghosh stated that TMC Government has learned from its experience from Amphan and before Yaas hit the state, people of the Coast were made aware of it.

However, his statements on TMC Government did not stay the same for long. He started questioning Mamata Banerjee's report on the aftermath of Yaas.

He said, "The government is claiming that 134 river banks have been damaged. I have no idea where they got this number from. I also do not know what kind of work has been done since the cyclone Aila. If any work was done how come so many embankments are damaged now? "

Mamata Banerjee's review on Yaas

The Chief Minister of West Bengal put forward a report to PM Narendra Modi asking for Rs 20,000 crore for the relief work of super cyclone Yaas. She noted that Rs 10,000 crore will be required to develop each Digha and Sundarban areas as they were hit by the cyclone with severe intensity. The CM has reported that the fishery at large has been damaged, fields are flooded with saline water, and most of the areas are inundated.