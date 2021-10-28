Mamata Banerjee's Schedule For Day 2 In Goa Includes Meeting Party Leaders, Temple Visits

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently on a three days visit to Goa, is all set for a busy schedule on October 29. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be holding multiple meetings and visiting temples ahead of the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for 2022. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) took to its Twitter handle and shared the schedule for Mamata Banerjee in Goa for October 29.

As per the schedule, the TMC supremo will kickstart the day with a meeting with her party leaders of Goa. Following this, she will go to Betim to meet the fishermen community. Around 1 pm she will be briefing the media and following that she will be visiting three temples back to back. Banerjee will conclude her Friday schedule after interaction with Civil Society Members.

This visit will be Mamata Banerjee's first visit to the poll-bound state (Goa), TMC will be contesting the upcoming assembly polls in February 2022. After winning the West Bengal legislative Assembly elections earlier this year, the TMC announced its decision to contest the upcoming elections in Goa.

Mamata Banerjee's Goa schedule for October 29

Meeting with Goa TMC, Time- 10 AM, Venue- International Center Goa, Dona Paula

Interaction with the fishermen community, Time- 12 PM, Venue- Betim, Panaji

Press Conference, Time -1 PM, Venue- International Center Goa, Dona Paula

Visit to Mangueshi Temple, Time- 3:30 PM, Venue- Pirol, Ponda

Visit to Shri Mahalsa Narayani Temple, Time- 4 PM, Venue- Mardol, Ponda

Visit to Tabobhoomi Temple, Time- 4:30 PM, Venue- Kundaim, Ponda

Interaction with Civil Society Members, Time- 4:45 PM at International Center Goa, Dona Paula

TMC's arrival into Goa politics

TMC has stepped up its election campaign after deciding to field its candidates on all 40 seats in Goa. In the last few weeks, many posters featuring the TMC supremo's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) have been put across the state. On September 29, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joined Mamata Banerjee-led party along with ex-MGP MLA Lavoo Mamledar, Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi, Congress Secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik, poet Shivdas Sonu Naik, South Goa Advocates Association president Antonio Monteiro Clovis Da Costa and Rajendra Kakodkar.

Subsequently, hundreds of other Congress leaders have joined the party. In another development, Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar has extended support to TMC. Incensed by the growing political capital of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, Congress recently accused TMC of indirectly helping BJP by dividing the secular votes.

(Image: PTI)