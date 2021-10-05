Mamata Banerjee's Swearing-in As Bhabanipur MLA On Oct 7; WB Guv Likely To Administer Oath

Following a historic win in Bhabanipur by-polls, Partha Chatterjee, General Secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday informed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take oath as an MLA on October 7. He further said the TMC has requested Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to administer the oath of office to the party supremo at the State Assembly. However, Dhankhar said they will wait for the official gazette notification issued on the Bhabanipur by-poll result.

Chatterjee told ANI, "We suggested and requested the Governor to come down to Assembly and administer the oath of office on October 7."

While the official Twitter handle of the West Bengal Governor tweeted, 'Raj Bhawan response on the administration of Oath/Affirmation to the Members elected to the WBLA in bye-election from 159-Bhabanipur A/C, and the adjourned poll in 56-Samserganj and 58-Jangipur A/Cs held on 30 September 2021. Once Gazetted Governor would take call.'

On October 4, the state had requested Governor to take the responsibility to administer the oath to the newly-elected MLAs following TMC's poll victory in Bhabanipur, Jangipur, and Shamsherganj.

Referring to Governor's decision to conduct the oath-taking ceremony in the Governor's house, Chatterjee said, "It is our desire and request to the governor that the oath-taking be conducted in the Assembly."

Further responding to Lakhimpur violence and the UP government's decision to block 'political tourism', Chatterjee said, "This is their (BJP) culture. They are scared of TMC and Mamata Banerjee."

Mamata Banerjee wins Bhabanipur by-poll

Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur by-poll by a record margin of over 58,000 votes against Priyanka Tibrewal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). And of now as a member of the state Legislative Assembly, Banerjee will be allowed to continue as Chief Minister of West Bengal. The Election Commission of India (ECI) informed that Banerjee received 85,263 votes that are about 71.90% of the total by-elections votes.

While Banerjee's opponent BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal secured 26,428 votes and Srijib Biswas of CPI (M) got 4,226 votes. The win was crucial for Banerjee as she has to secure a legislative assembly seat by the first week of November and continue as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

TMC came to power in West Bengal with a landslide victory in this year's Assembly polls. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. Following this, the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay vacated the Bhabanipur Assembly seat in May, to make way for Banerjee to retain her CM position.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)