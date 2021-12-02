Mamata Banerjee's 'UPA Finished' Jibe Gets Natwar Singh's Backing; 'a Living Corpse'

Amid TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's unsparing 'UPA is over' attack at the Congress, former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Natwar Singh spoke to Republic TV and called the alliance 'a living corpse.' Natwar Singh expressed his agreement with the West Bengal CM's statement, saying that Congress was no longer an 'all-India party' and only 'existed on paper.'

"I happen to agree with Mamata Banerjee. UPA started in 2004 with 14 parties, 4 supported from outside. By 2008, some had gone out and in 2014, the Congress party lost. UPA has become a living corpse. Now with the latest development, UPA has DMK, Sharad Pawar's party, and one other. Mr. Pawar met Mamata and now Congress is left with only 2 parties," Natwar Singh told Republic TV.

"When she says there is no UPA, in practical terms yes it does not exist. In theoretical terms, it exists on paper. Congress is in power in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chattisgarh, in one or two other states where they are a number-three party (Maharashtra). They are no longer an all-India party. It carries no weight at all, and people don't take it seriously," he added.

'There's no UPA anymore': Mamata Banerjee

On Wednesday, the TMC chief briefed the media with Sharad Pawar after holding a one-on-one meeting with him and called for a 'strong alternative' to fight the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Banerjee asserted that no political party could fight against BJP alone, and therefore urged 'parties that can fight' to come together. Taking an open dig at the Congress, she remarked that 'for those parties who can't fight' nothing can be done. When asked if the UPA under Sharad Pawar will be an alternative force, she stated 'What is UPA, there's no UPA anymore'.

Retaliating to remarks of TMC, Congress outlined that it has government in several states while it is the main opposition in others. "We are fighting on so many issues. We are fighting for a hike in petrol and diesel prices, for the cause of farmers, for the cause of women and Dalit. Saying this that the Congress is not in the field is wrong," senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, outlining that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were at the helm. Mallikarjun Kharge further added that the entire Opposition should come together, and fight the BJP. "It should not be that the Opposition should start fighting amongst themselves and benefit the BJP," he stated.