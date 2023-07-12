Mamata Blames Oppn For Panchayat Poll Violence, Reminds 'TMC Is As Aggressive As...'

Ballots were burnt, crude bombs were hurled, police vehicles were attacked and citizens were burtchered - West Bengal Panchayat elections were marred by sporadic incidents of violence across the State that killed over 45 people. Blaming the opposition parties for the violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the media for the first time since the day of Panchayat election, said, "In my poems, I promote peace and harmony."

"I love peace and harmony, so you (BJP) question," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's first news briefing post-Bengal Panchayat poll results.#MamataBanerjee #WestBengalViolence #WestBengalViolence pic.twitter.com/XHYhC5tTvD July 12, 2023

In her message to the opposition parties, CM Mamata said, "We follow Gandhi ji, but we are aggressive like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Hitting out at the Election Commission, Mamata Banerjee claimed that whatever happened in Bengal during the Panchayat elections was under the supervision of State Election Commission.

“I am sending a team to Manipur for two days. BJP cannot run a country like this. What has happened in West Bengal, it was under the supervision of the Election Commission. Who will take the responsibility of cancellation of ballots. Officials were not well trained which is why such incidents of violence took place,” Mamata Banerjee said.

She further said, “Tell me my fault. Opposition was spreading false propaganda during the election. I am not going to take revenge. 80,000 central forces were deployed, why did such violence take place? They just wanted to malign my and West Bengal’s image. This will not be tolerated. I was silent and was waiting patiently.”

“Media trials were going against me. Opposition was behind these violence. Incidents of violence were noted in Bamanagar, South 24 Parganas. When Manipur was burning, where was your fact-finding committee? Why Centre don't send the committee to UP to check atrocities which happened recently. This is not a fact-finding committee, it is a BJP protection committee,” she said.

"This is not a fact-finding committee, it is BJP protection committee," says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while holding first news briefing post results.#MamataBanerjee #WestBengalViolence #WestBengalViolence #WestBengalNews



WATCH #LIVE here-… pic.twitter.com/3RY7UMdF9B — Republic (@republic) July 12, 2023

Further, speaking on the panchayat poll violence, Mamata Banerjee said, "Till now 19 person died, 12 were from our TMC party. We stand with the families of the deceased. We will give them job and compensation. How did the chaos happen in Bhangar yesterday despite the presence of central forces ? The hooligans were kept inside the school, bombs were stored in advance. Arabul was defeated. Seat doesn't matter for me but human lives do.The 19 people who have died will be provided Rs 2 lakh compensation and a special home guard job. These comprise 10 from TMC. We will not differentiate based on the party they belong to, all those who have died will be given compensation and job from the West Bengal government."

Mamata Banerjee thanks West Bengal people on panchayat poll win

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday thanked the people of West Bengal for the TMC's huge win in the panchayat elections. "It's TMC all the way in rural Bengal. I want to thank the people for their love, affection and support towards the TMC. This election has proved that only TMC resides in the heart of the people of the state," Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

The ruling TMC has won in 28,985 gram panchayat seats, besides leading in 1,540 seats, according to the SEC as of 10.30 pm on Tuesday. Its nearest rival BJP has won 7,764 seats and was leading in 417 seats. The Left Front has won 2,468 seats, of which the CPI(M) alone has won 2,409. The Congress won 2,022 seats till 10:30 pm. The elections were held on July 8 for over 73,000 seats in the panchayat system