Mamata Calls Cooch Behar Firing 'genocide'; Says Nothing Can Stop Me From Visiting Victims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday attacked the Election Commission after it banned politicians of all parties from entering the Cooch Behar district. The ban came after four people were killed and seven sustained injuries in a firing by central forces at a polling booth on Saturday.

Hitting out at the Commission, the TMC Supremo declared that nothing can stop her from visiting the people of Cooch Behar. “They can restrict me from visiting my brothers and sisters for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day,” Banerjee tweeted. Accusing the poll body of colluding with the BJP, she said, ‘EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct!’

EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct!



BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people & sharing their pain.



They can restrict me from visiting my brothers & sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 11, 2021

Speaking to the family member of a victim in Sitakulchi via video call, Mamata Banerjee described the incident as genocide and termed it as a conspiracy of the rival BJP. Lamenting over the ban of politicians in the region, the CM said, I respect to Election Commission but, what they are doing it's absolutely undemocratic. I could not sleep last night after the incident."

"The SP is giving his speech as he has been appointed by BJP. I have been telling since the first day that BJP is planning to conspiracy," said Banerjee, promising to meet the victim families on April 14 after the ban is lifted.

EC bans politicians in Cooch Behar

The Election Commission on Saturday imposed a 72-hour ban on politicians of all parties from entering West Bengal's Cooch Behar district following a firing incident at a polling booth that killed four people on Saturday. Apart from the entry ban, the EC also enhanced the "silence period" from 48 hours to 72 hours for the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. Polling for the fifth phase will be held on April 17.

The firing took place after locals allegedly attacked CISF personnel and "attempted to snatch their rifles" due to a "misunderstanding" at polling booth no. 126 in Sitalkuchi, the poll panel said in a statement.

"The ECI further directs that the silence period for phase 5 (i.e., for polls scheduled on April 17) shall be extended to 72 hours and no campaigning shall be permitted during 72 hours before the close of the poll in order to ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections," the order said. Generally, the silence period before an election date is of 48 hours.

Mamata politicises Cooch Behar firing

On Saturday, TMC registered a strong protest with the Election Commission over the killing of 4 persons in Cooch Behar during the polling for the 4th phase of the West Bengal election. It accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing a "cold-blooded murder" besides injuring three other innocent people in the Sitalkuchi constituency.

Moreover, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the incident and demanded his resignation. Slamming the EC for the lack of security, she alleged that the SP of Cooch Behar was recently changed to favour BJP. Currently, 44 seats in Bengal are up for grabs in phase-4 of polls, with results to be released on May 2.