Mamata Challenges Suvendu At Hometurf; Set To Contest Polls From Nandigram & Bhawanipore

Intensifying the battle for Bengal, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday, announced that she will contest from Nandigram in the upcoming state polls. She suggested that she may contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram, setting up a direct faceoff with her ex-confidante Suvenu Adhikari - who recently switched to the BJP. Adhikari - who was the mastermind of the 2007 Nandigram agitation - which led to the fall of the 34-year CPI(M) govt and the rise of Mamata Banerjee - was also the ex-MLA from Nandigram. While BJP is yet to announce its candidates, Suvendu Adhikari will eye to contest from his home ground - Nandigram.

Trinamool will fight and win the election from Nandigram in the upcoming 2021 state assembly polls. TMC will win every seat. I will announce the candidates very soon. But, what if I contest 2021 election from Nandigram?? What do you all think about it? I will contest both from Bhawanipur and Nandigram. In case, I am unable to contest from Bhawanipore, someone else would contest I would request our state party president Subrata Bakshi to approve my name from this seat," she said.

Hinting to the recent inductions to Trinamool, she added that she would never allow "some people" to sell out Bengal to the BJP. "Those who have left the part, have my best wishes. Let them become president and vice president of the country. But don't you dare to sell out Bengal to the BJP. As long as I am alive, I won't allow them to sell out my state to the BJP," she added.

What is the Nandigram agitation?

In 2007, Trinamool had spearheaded a massive protest against the Left government's move to acquire farmlands for a special economic zone (SEZ) to set up a chemical hub at Nandigram. The move evoked a massive outrage in the region with Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee (BUPC) blocking roads in Nandigram, which was broken by the state police deploying 3000 officers - leading to clashes between locals and police, with at least 11 killed in police firing. Launching the 'Maa, Mati, Manush' campaign, Trinamool severely resisted the land acquisition, leading to the govt shifting the project to Nayachar. The govt's severe police action and Mamata's aggressive protests led to the fall of the Left government in 2011- heralding her first term as CM.

Since then Mamata has held massive sway in Nandigram along with Suvendu Adhikari. On December 17, Suvendu Adhikari officially quit the Trinamool party ending his 22-year-stint in TMC. Apart from Adhikari, several top TMC netas - Rabi-Ul-Islam, Aparesh Santra, Silbhadra Datta, Kabir-Ul-Islam, Abhijit Acharya, Col Diptangshu Choudhury, Banashri Maity and Adhikari's two brothers quit the TMC and skipped to the BJP in Amit Shah's presence. Four cabinet members - including Rajib Banerjee too have hinted at their exit, skipping cabinet meetings. West Bengal goes to polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

