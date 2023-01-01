Mamata Congratulates TMC Workers On Party Foundation Day, Vows To Strengthen Federal Structure

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated TMC workers on the party's foundation day and vowed to strengthen the country's federal structure.

The TMC was formed on January 1, 1998, after Banerjee walked out of Congress to form her own political party.

"Our journey began on January 1, 1998; through all these years, we have been committed to always keeping nation first, people first. Today we remember the many sacrifices and unrelenting efforts of each and every member of our Trinamool family," Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

"All those who have supported us from the very beginning and our new members who have joined from different states, we will continue to strengthen the federal structure of our great country; we dedicate ourselves to serve the people and commit ourselves again to ensure their welfare," she said.

As Trinamool Congress celebrated its foundation day on Sunday, senior party leader Kunal Ghosh said the party vows to emerge as a "nucleus" of the opposition parties-led government at the Centre in 2024.

"It is indeed a matter of great pride and honour that TMC today stepped into its 25th year, out of which 13 years we are in power in West Bengal. We now have the target to emerge as a nucleus of the opposition parties-led government at the Centre in 2024. We want to provide an alternative to the masses," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh told PTI.

The comments came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said there is a "massive undercurrent" in the country against the BJP, and if the opposition stands effectively against it with an alternative vision, it will be tough for the saffron party to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee greeted party workers and supporters on his Facebook page on the party's foundation day.

"We support the people of this nation for bestowing their faith on Maa-Mati-Manush. With newer energy, we promise to continue our fight for justice and ensure your welfare, always," Abhishek, also Mamata Banerjee's nephew, wrote.

Born out of the womb of the Congress in 1998, the TMC, after two unsuccessful attempts in 2001 and 2006, came to power by defeating the mighty Left Front regime in 2011, riding the crest of massive public outrage against the communists.

