'Mamata Defending Corruption': BJP Lashes Out At TMC Govt Over Resolution Against CBI & ED

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is expected on Monday to table a resolution in the West Bengal assembly against "excessive interference of central investigation agencies" in state affairs.

West Bengal parliamentary affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has claimed that federal agencies like CBI, ED, the Income Tax department, and other agencies are exceeding their defined roles and being used by the Centre to "harass" non-BJP governments.

"Bengal has become their target. We want to place this on record. The Opposition BJP may take part in the discussion on the resolution if it wants to,” Chattopadhyay said.

The chief whip from the Bengal government, Nirmal Ghosh is likely to table the resolution against central agencies under Rule 169 of the House proceedings. It may be presented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the assembly on September 19.

BJP slams anti-probe resolution

The opposed Bharatiya Janata Party has criticised the move to bring a resolution that 'defends corruption' and protects scammers and smugglers.

"Wow! A resolution to defend corruption? No wonder TMC means Too Much Corruption! And Maa Maati Manush is now Money Money Money. Is this a resolution for Partha, Anubrata, Arpita, cut money scamsters, cattle smugglers, SSC scamsters? All these probes were ordered by courts!" said BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla in a tweet.

Pointing out that the probe against West Bengal Ministers and TMC leaders was ordered by the court, BJP 's Amit Malviya questioned whether the state government was also bringing a resolution against the judiciary.

SSC scam, coal and cattle smuggling cases, disproportionate rise in wealth of Mamata Banerjee’s immediate family, have all been handed over to central agencies, who have found voluminous proof of wrong doing, at the behest of Courts.

Will WB CM bring a bill against judiciary too? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 19, 2022

Notably, several of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet colleagues are suspects in various high-profile cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate. The government has upped the ante against the Centre ever since former minister Partha Chatterjee and TMC’s Birbhum district unit president Anubrata Mondal were arrested in the job scam and cattle smuggling cases recently. Last year, Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim and former minister Subrata Mukherjee were arrested in the Narada case.