'Mamata Didi Seems To Have A Problem With Tilak Now After Jai Shri Ram'

West Bengal Chief Minister and key I.N.D.I.A leader Mamata Banerjee who arrived at the hotel on Thursday (August 31) in Mumbai to attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc refused the ceremonial tilak applied to all the guests arriving at the premises. BJP in a retort attacked the veteran West Bengal leader and listed down the instances when the alliance's members have allegedly hurt the Hindu traditions.

Mamata Di seems to have a problem with Tilak now after Jai Shri Ram ? Putting on Topi is secular but Tika is communal?



Recently a Congress leader said that Congress ecosystem gets angry at his Tilak & his attire (which he dons as an Acharya)



Samajwadi Party leaders have… pic.twitter.com/Mun8iY7nlo August 31, 2023

BJP attacks I.N.D.I.A alliance

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashing out at CM Mamata said, “Mamata Di seems to have a problem with Tilak now after Jai Shri Ram? Putting on Topi is secular but Tika is communal?,” adding how alliance members allegedly have a feeling of dislike for Hindus, he said “Recently a Congress leader said that Congress ecosystem gets angry at his Tilak & his attire (which he dons as an Acharya). Samajwadi Party leaders have recently opposed Shiv Shakti point and even used disgraceful language against the Hindu faith. IUML youth wing abused & threatened Hindus in Kasargode but is secular."

“Congress has a long history of Hindu hatred as confessed by Mani Shankar Aiyyar- from doubting the existence of Prabhu Ram to Hindu Terror. This entire alliance perhaps has a common bond of insulting Hindu Astha in the name of vote bank politics,” he alleged.

I.N.D.I.A meeting in Mumbai

The third formal meeting of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A alliance kicked off on Thursday in Mumbai where leaders of all 28 political parties are expected to finalise the logo, coordination committee, and action plan for the next Lok Sabha polls. Several senior leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav already arrived in Mumbai.

The meeting will also discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha elections and seat sharing in the States. A new logo of the I.N.D.I.A alliance is also likely to be launched.