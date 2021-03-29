'Mamata Didi Will Be Haunted': Amit Shah & BJP Slam TMC As 85-yr-old Nimta Victim Dies

BJP leaders expressed their sadness after the demise of an 85-year-old-woman from West Bengal’s Nimta, who was allegedly attacked by TMC goons in February. She passed away on the morning of March 29. Since the attack, she was undergoing treatment and was discharged from the hospital just four days back. The Nimta victim was the mother of a BJP worker Gopal Majumdar, who was also allegedly thrashed by three TMC workers on February 27. An FIR was registered based on their complaint to the police.

'Mamata didi will be haunted': Amit Shah

Amit Shah extended his condolences over the death of the Nimta victim (Shova Majumdar). He said that the pain & wounds of the victim's family will haunt Mamata didi.

'Mamata's language doesn't match Bengal culture': Suvendu Adhikari

While speaking with Republic, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said 'TMC goons have murdered Bengal's daughter'.

"First of all TMC goons killed the daughter of Bengal and yet they say we are doing an election campaign. In the first phase, the people of Bengal have voted against appeasement, in the next phase also, they'll vote against appeasement which is called 'Toshan' in Bengali," he added. READ | TMC-ISF clash in Basirhat in another case of political violence in poll-bound West Bengal

On being asked about Mamata's EVM remark over Amit Shah's prediction of winning '26 out of 30' seats in Bengal phase- polls Adhikari said 'I do not want to talk about her'.

"I do not want to comment anything on Mamata Banerjee. She uses cuss words for the Prime Minister. Her language and the way she talks does not match with the culture of Bengal," he said.

'TMC's theory to create terror in elections': Arjun Singh, BJP

BJP MP Arjun Singh said that the TMC leaders will keep defending themselves as everybody does the same thing and no one is safe in the state. Responding following Saugata Roy absolving the TMC of any role, Singh said.

"This is not the fault of Saugata Roy, all the people in Mamata Banerjee's party do the same thing. Similarly, a nun was raped to which TMC said that it was a very small incident. An 85-year-old mother was killed, they did not even provide her medicine. I along with Suvendu Adhikari took Mata Ji and admitted her to the hospital for treatment. But she couldn't bear it the way she was beaten and died. Now that she is no more, TMC is saying that this matter is being politicised. Mother, daughters, no one is safe in Bengal," he added.

Adhikari further stated that there is no point of counter-allegations now. The question is why was the woman killed and her handicapped son was beaten? Only because he was a part of the BJP. TMC has just one theory to create Terror in Elections."

'I am Shocked & appalled': Anila Singh, BJP

"I am shocked beyond any words, I do not know how to express my grief, I am appalled by the way TMC behaved and is still behaving. They believe in violence and especially if we talk about the women- that too an 85-year-old lady they attacked only because her son was a BJP worker. TMC should come forward and explain why did they do so. Women, the elderly, nobody is safe in TMC governed West Bengal. Next year Holi will be celebrated by BJP and there will a celebration of the empowerment of everyone," said BJP Spokesperson Anila Singh.

She also added that the biggest revenge of this incident will be when TMC will be voted out because now the violence in Bengal has to end.

Other BJP leaders react

'Her sacrifice will be remembered': JP Nadda

JP Nadda tweeted in Hindi, "May God comfort the soul of Nimta's aged mother Shova Majumdar Ji. She lost her life because her son Gopal Majumdar was a BJP worker. Her sacrifice will always be remembered. He was also the mother of Bengal, the daughter of Bengal. BJP will keep fighting for the safety of mother and daughter".

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slamds TMC

How do say 'Om shanti' when we know this mother has lost her life because of the ashanti in Bengal.



Didi's goons have blood on their hands, while she's busy fooling people with her theatrics! pic.twitter.com/BJ2upcltW6 — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) March 29, 2021

Trinamool's Derek O'Brien reacts

TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweeted, "The death of Shova Majumdar is a tragedy. What is totally unfortunate though is the Home Minister peddling a narrative when the incident is under investigation. He heads a Police Force & multiple Central Agencies. Shouldn’t he show some respect to the investigative process of India!"

Every death is tragic. However, the 'tourist gang's' attempt to malign #Bengal and politicise the death of an 85 year-old woman is despicable. Death has nothing to do with politics. BJP leader giving gyan about #WomenSafety. What is their own track record? Take a look ðŸ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/R4E60bmKv4 — Derek O'Brien | à¦¡à§‡à¦°à§‡à¦• à¦“'à¦¬à§à¦°à¦¾à¦¯à¦¼à§‡à¦¨ (@derekobrienmp) March 29, 2021

