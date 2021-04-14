'Mamata Didi Will Get More Time For Painting Post May 2', Says Shahnawaz Hussain

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she had started painting while sitting at a dharna to protest against the 24 hours ban by Election Commission and said that the people of Bengal will give her more time for painting after May 2.

Hussain said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) is a good painter. Earlier, she has gifted paintings to me. Now people are also ready to give her enough time for her hobby."

"People of West Bengal now do not believe her and the BJP will form the government in West Bengal after election results. Didi will have enough time for painting then," he added.

The WB CM Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna in an attempt to protest against Election Commission's ban on the TMC supremo for 24 hours from 8 pm on April 12 to 8 pm on April 13 and was seen painting in Kolkata to pass her time during the protest. The EC's order came after Mamata's remarks against the central forces and an attempt at minority vote appeal. The CM called the poll panel's decision "unconstitutional and undemocratic".

West Bengal Assembly Election

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent, and the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.90 percent. West Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.