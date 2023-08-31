Mamata Expresses Faith In I.N.D.I.A Bloc, Says 'Khel Hoga' In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

As anticipation builds around the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's (I.N.D.I.A) third meeting, prominent leaders from various Opposition parties have begun arriving in Mumbai, the host city for the crucial deliberations. The meeting is poised to shape the course of the alliance, with discussions centred on key political strategies and leadership dynamics.

In a significant prelude to the meeting, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and the supremo of the Trinamool Congress, reached Mumbai on Wednesday to partake in the I.N.D.I.A bloc proceedings. During a brief exchange with the media on her arrival, Mamata Banerjee responded to a question about the potential for "Khela Hobe" (a slogan used by the TMC against the BJP in the 2022 Bengal assembly elections) resurfacing in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With her characteristic assertiveness, Banerjee declared, "Hoga. hoga. Khel hoga. (Game will be played)." She also expressed confidence in the I.N.D.I.A alliance's prospects, asserting that it would secure multiple Lok Sabha seats in the forthcoming elections.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says 'Khela Hoga' on being asked about Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/wZtQBjf43X — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

Who will be the PM face is secondary: Mamata

Earlier in a press conference, Mamata Banerjee emphasised the cohesive spirit of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, stating that discussions on a potential Prime Ministerial candidate had not yet taken place. She highlighted the alliance's overarching goal of safeguarding the nation, declaring that the identity of the Prime Ministerial candidate was secondary to the larger objective of advancing the interests of the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

"We have not held any conversations on PM's face. We are all the same and are members of the I.N.D.I.A family. We want to save our country. Who will be the PM face is secondary. PM face will be I.N.D.I.A," she said.

In an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a reduction in the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200, Banerjee drew a parallel to haggling with a shopkeeper, calling it -- "bargaining with a shopkeeper who prices his wares higher than their cost at the outset."

"BJP increased the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 800 and decreased it by Rs 200. It is like bargaining with a shopkeeper who prices his wares higher than their cost at the outset. First, they increase the prices and then reduce the amount ahead of elections. Today, LPG cylinders are priced at Rs 900. Even at that rate, it is not affordable for many across the country as we have many poor families," the Bengal CM stated.

Significantly, as sources suggest a competition for the convenor position within the alliance, which involves Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Banerjee as frontrunners, the outcome of this contest is anticipated to emerge during the Mumbai meeting. The context is further enriched by the Congress party's strategic alignment with Mamata, even as its own West Bengal unit leaders engaged in disputes with the TMC chief over governance issues in the state. This strategic move effectively underscores the pivotal influence Banerjee holds within the alliance.