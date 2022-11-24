Mamata Fearmongers Over NRC; 'Person Not On Voters' List Will Be Sent To Detention Camp'

Stoking a row, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee warned that persons whose name is not on the voters' list can be sent to detention camps in the name of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Addressing a gathering on Wednesday, she dubbed the NRC a 'disgrace' citing the example of Assam and urged the people to cross-check their name in the electoral roll. She also accused PM Modi and the Centre of judging the citizenship status of people who have exercised their franchise in elections that have been conducted so far.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Bear in mind that the voter list process is underway already and will continue until the 5th of December. You must not be deprived of your citizenship and your names must not be struck off in the name of NRC. It is your responsibility to enlist yourselves on the Electoral Roll and be sure to double-check the same. There have been instances where people's names have been struck off on account of their husband's name being inaccurate. So, be wary. You have already witnessed how people in Assam experienced the same fate."

"Remember how impressive a disgrace we had mounted? NRC is a disgrace, NRC is a disgrace. And they are it again. Therefore, my advice to you and through you, to all of Bengal is to get yourselves enlisted in your own interest. Lest they should brand you as 'non-residents' and you shall be sent off to detention camps. We shall not stand for this," she added.

The TMC supremo elaborated, "At times they (common people) are told they aren’t Indian citizens, but if they aren’t, how did they vote? You became PM because of our votes, and today you are saying you will provide us citizenship rights. What does it mean? Aren’t you insulting us?"

NRC is a DISGRACE and we stand firmly against those who attempt to DIVIDE Bengal.



Get yourselves enlisted in the electoral roll in your own interest, lest they should brand you as non-residents - Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial

What is the NRC?

Initially published in 1951, the NRC was specifically demanded in Assam by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) due to the centuries-old illegal migration of people. The ill-treatment of people in East Pakistan and the subsequent war in 1971 exacerbated the situation as thousands of persons from that region entered Assam. The Assam Accord signed by Rajiv Gandhi in 1985 principally agreed to the AASU’s demand. However, it took decades before the process commenced, after the direction of the Supreme Court. The cut-off date for inclusion in the final NRC list is March 24, 1971.