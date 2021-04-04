Mamata Flips 'syndicate' Tag; Says 'Modi-Shah Syndicate 1 & 2', Lists Raids On Opposition

Countering the 'syndicate' tag on Trinamool, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, termed Pm Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as 'syndicate no-1 & 2', while addressing a rally in Howrah. Listing out the recent raids at key Trinamool leaders - Abhishek Banerjee, Kunal Ghosh and Sudip Banerjee in connection to various scams, she asked why the fear. Lashing out at the Centre, she alleged that the BJP was playing hide and seek with the Central police due to fear of losing elections.

Mamata: 'Modi & Shah syndicate no.1 and 2'

"Only big and big promises - 'We will financially support to our farmers'. Why have you not given till now? Narendra Modi only can speak lie and Amit Shah, his aide can spread bad talk. Two brothers of Gujrat, syndicate no 1 and 2. As we are the only party that can speak against them so they are sending central agencies to Abhishek's house, Kunal's house, Sudip Banerjee's residence, or even Stalin's daughter's house also. During election time only you will fear? Why are you getting so much fear? If you can win the election easily then why are playing hide and seek with the central police? They are continuously changing police officers," said the Trinamool chief. READ | IMPACT: CBI to probe 'Bengal Syndicate' newsbreak; Union Minister Naqvi slams Trinamool

Republic accesses syndicate tapes

On Saturday, Republic TV accessed tapes of alleged conversations between an unknown individual and coal scam accused Anup Majhi's right-hand man Ganesh Bagaria, exposing the 'syndicate culture' in Bengal govt. While the tapes have not been verified, Bagaria is heard allegedly describing the syndicate which runs the coal smuggling business since 2012. In the tapes Bagaria is heard explaining how the 'syndicate' controls the supply of raw materials like sand, stone, bricks for construction in any area and the political understanding between netas and 'syndicate'.

When asked to describe the 'Syndicate', Bagaria is heard saying, "Let's take Rajarghat, New town area. If there is any construction to be done, anyone wants sand, stone, bricks and others, they have to go through syndicate only." Describing the 'cut money' he says, "If something is worth Rs 100, they (syndicate) will charge Rs 120 and give inferior quality. This is how syndicate earns and they have an understanding with their political bosses." READ | West Bengal Elections: EC replies to Mamata's allegations, calls it 'factually incorrect'

Phase-2 elections

In Phase-2, TMC and BJP contested on all the 30 seats, the CPI(M) on 15 and its alliance partners Congress on 13 seats and ISF on 2 seats. Clashes were seen between BJP and TMC workers, with both alleging 'voter suppression' across Nandigram. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself toured election booths across Nandigram, dialling the Governor - complaining that several voters are not being allowed to vote. She has also complained to the EC, filed an FIR and termed the elections the 'most-rigged of all time', simultaneously claiming that she will win Nandigram easily. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.