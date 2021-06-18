Mamata Gets Unexpected Ally In Turf War With WB Governor As Left Dubs Dhankhar 'BJP's Man'

Even as Mamata Banerjee continues to be at loggerheads with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, she found an unexpected ally in the Left. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Left Front chairman Biman Bose contended that Dhankhar was crossing his "constitutional brief". While conceding that there was no issue in the Governor visiting different parts of the state, Bose frowned upon the fact that he was being accompanied by BJP leaders. Dubbing him as "BJP's man", the veteran leader stressed that this conduct does not suit a Governor.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose remarked, "He is not a man of BJP. But his functioning is tantamount to a man of BJP. This cannot be the role of a Governor."

A day earlier, the WB CM revealed that she had sought Dhankhar's ouster on multiple occasions. She said, "When a governor is appointed, the state government is consulted. That was not done in this case. I have written twice or thrice to the Prime Minister seeking his withdrawal from the state." During his ongoing visit to the national capital, the WB Governor has met President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Mamata-Governor tiff

In the last few years, Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee-led government. While the Governor has stressed that he is exercising his constitutional duties, TMC has accused him of interference and sought his ouster on multiple occasions. The latest flashpoint has been the post-poll violence in the state in which at least 16 persons lost their lives. Right from the day of Banerjee's oath-taking ceremony, Dhankhar has been vocal in his criticism of the state government's handling of the law and order situation.

For instance, he maintained that the TMC supremo cannot shirk responsibility as the Model Code of Conduct was revoked on May 3 itself. Thereafter, he defied the CM's opposition and visited violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar and areas of Assam where people from the state are camping. The WB Governor also had a Twitter spat with TMC MP Mahua Moitra who claimed that the former had appointed his relatives and acquaintances as Officers on Special Duty. Meanwhile, he met a delegation of over 50 MLAs on June 14 and assured them that he will look into their grievance regarding the law and order situation in the state.