Mamata Got Orders From Above, We Know From Whom: Cong Accuses WB CM For Skipping Oppn Meet

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that she will be boycotting the January 13 Opposition meeting in New Delhi, Congress has stepped into an attack mode and has alleged Mamata Banerjee of taking a U-turn.

While interacting with the media on Saturday, Leader of Opposition in the parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Mamata Banerjee of taking a U-turn and stated that it is 'easy to not trust her.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, " What she has done is political somersault and with such U-turn it's difficult to trust her and easy to not trust her."

Adding further the Congress leader also responded to CM Mamata's claim about Congress playing dirty politics.

"In Jharkhand, she met the opposition but that time she did not say that Congress is doing dirty politics. But now, she is saying so. She has received orders from the top to stop, and we all know who gives orders. The government is functioning centrally and we also need to come together to fight against them. If she wants to fight alone let her."

Earlier on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stated that she will be boycotting the Opposition meeting at the National Capital. She also called out the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress party of playing dirty politics in West Bengal.

Adding to her statement, she further stated that she will fight against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Amended Citizenship Act alone.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had also slammed the opposition parties for spreading violence in the state in the name of 'Bharat Bandh.'

Bangla Chief Minister @MamataOfficial today slammed the Left parties for indulging in violence in the name of enforcing bandh in the State.



Bangla Chief Minister @MamataOfficial today slammed the Left parties for indulging in violence in the name of enforcing bandh in the State.

