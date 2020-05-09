Mamata Govt Counters MHA's Claim, Lists 8 Trains & ‘draft Schedule’ Meant For Migrants

Hours after Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to WB CM Mamata Banerjee alleging that her state government is not allowing the entry of Shramik special trains for movement of migrants, Mamata government has put out a draft schedule of trains that it has requested. The list shows only 8 trains while the Centre has said that it has operated more than 200 trains till Friday.

READ | HM Amit Shah writes to Bengal CM Mamata over 'inaction' on proper movement of migrants

Amit Shah writes to Mamata Banerjee

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue of migrants. The Home Minister said that the Central government is operating Shramik special trains to facilitate the return of migrant labourers to their native places, but her State government is not co-operating adn is not aloowing entry of those trains. Home Minister Shah has also demanded an answer on the Mamata government's inaction over the migrants' distress in Bengal.

This comes days amid a continuous tussle between the Centre and the Mamata government on handling of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. While the State government claimed that they are transparent on their COVID data and accused Centre of 'playing politics', the Centre claimed that Mamata Banerjee administration is hiding the grave situation of the pandemic in the State.

READ | Disinfectant sprayed on Shramik Train passengers upon arrival at WB's Dankuni

"But we are not getting expected support from the West Bengal. The state government of West Bengal is not allowing the trains reaching to West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them," Shah wrote.

READ | Mamata's Trinamool slams Home Secretary after Centre alleges blocking of goods movement