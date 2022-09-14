'Mamata Govt Crossed All Limits': BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Asks Trinamool To Change Name

After Bengal police were accused of using disproportionate force to crack down on BJP protesters during the party's 'Nabanna Chalo' march on Tuesday, senior BJP leader and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Speaking about the complete bedlam in Bengal, BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government surpassed all limits of brutality, repression, and police torture while denying the legitimate right of the Opposition."

“Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal has become lawless and bankrupt. She has been talking about saving democracy outside the boundaries of Bengal but failed to maintain democracy in her own state,” Ravi Shankar Prasad added.

Speaking about corruption in Bengal, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Your govt has crossed the height of corruption. Around 60-70 cr have been seized from your ministers’ residence. The court is not giving them relief as there are strong evidences against them.”

“You speak about Maa Maati Manush- good governance but your state has been a land of atrocities. Yesterday, police conducted lathi charge on top leaders of the Opposition. Several were detained. Our MPs were arrested, and our state party president Dilip Ghosh was also detained,” Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

As several people were reportedly injured in the melee yesterday, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Around 1000 BJP workers were injured, and 400 workers were hospitalized yesterday where initial treatment was given. Our 30 workers are yet in the hospital as they are severely injured.” He proceeded to ask Trinamool to change its name, from the 'deeply rooted' meaning.

Complete mayhem in Bengal amid BJP-Police faceoff

Roads were barricaded and water cannons were used by Bengal police to stop the protest by the BJP against alleged corruption in the Trinamool Congress government. Cops also resorted to baton charge to bring the situation under control. The BJP also escalated its protest in response.

In Santragachhi, the police were pelted with stones as they chased away the demonstrators. In Lalbazar, a police vehicle was set ablaze. Several people were reportedly injured and some police personnel were also wounded.

Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta was also injured in the incident and alleged that police attacked a "peaceful demonstration". Speaking to Republic, "They fired shells and lathi-charged protestors. I got pushed by a policeman. A peaceful demonstration was attacked in this fashion. They also attacked BJP workers in Howrah and Santragachi. This was a march against corruption. This was a march against those looting the exchequer. The initial attack was by police. It looked like a pattern the way police attacked."

Meanwhile, a number of BJP leaders, including the party's state chief Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari, who took part in the march, were detained by police along with their supporters. After walking out of the Police Headquarters, Adhikari said that he was illegally detained. Listing the names of the police officials, he further said, "We have moved the Kolkata High Court. The legal battle will continue."