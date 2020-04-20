'Mamata Govt Hiding COVID-19 Numbers': BJP's Dilip Ghosh Amid Bengal's Tussle With Centre

The response to the novel Coronavirus outbreak in West Bengal has become far too political than desired. After the Centre sent a team to take stock of the ground situation and look into alleged lockdown violations, the Mamata Banerjee government cried foul, saying that the criterion for such an intervention was not shared and that it was an attack on federalism.

Reacting to CM Mamata Banerjee's charges, state BJP chief and Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh claimed that the government is hiding data on COVID-19 deaths and has failed to test enough people and said the TMC government is hence scared of details coming out.

Speaking to Republic TV, Ghosh said, "Everything is being hidden here, like the death toll. Why isn't the State testing enough people? The national average is 150 tests per million, here it is 39. To seek answers the team has been sent and so they are scared that they will be exposed. That's why they are protesting."

He added, "The tradition here is that if the Centre asks for something, protest starts.The MHA has detailed under which sections of the Disaster Management Act it is acting upon. As an MP, I have written to the state health minister, food minister and also sent a copy to home minister about the situation. Even the Governor has raised concerns. Then they say we are doing politics."

Levels allegations

The MP went on to suggest that CM Mamata Banerjee "has an old habit of concealing facts and lying". Ghosh claimed that police personnel are under attack by the ruling party and alleged that the government has a team dictating COVID-19 deaths.

"A team has been formed who will decide who has died of COVID-19 and who has not and the head of that team is a gastroenterologist. Doctors are under threat of infections and people are very unhappy. Now that the Centre intervenes, they are crying foul," said Dilip Ghosh.

MHA sets up IMC team

Earlier in on Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) set up six inter-ministerial central teams to assess lockdown violations and implementations in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. “Situation especially serious in Indore (MP); Mumbai & Pune (Maharashtra); Jaipur (Rajasthan); and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong & Jalpaiguri (West Bengal),” the home ministry said. The team will conduct on-spot assessment of the situation, issue necessary directions and submit their report to the central government.

