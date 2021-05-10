Mamata Govt's Cabinet Expansion Today; Amit Mitra & Manoj Tiwary Likely To Make Cut

43 TMC MLAs will be sworn in as Ministers in the Mamata Banerjee-led government at 10.45 am on Monday, sources revealed. It is expected that senior leaders such as Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyoti Priya Mallick, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas, Dr. Shashi Panja, and Javed Ahmed Khan will be retained in the Cabinet. Having held the Finance portfolio since 2011, Amit Mitra is likely to be inducted into the Cabinet once again. As he did not contest the West Bengal polls, the ex-FICCI secretary-general will have 6 months to get elected to the state Assembly.

Sources revealed that a total of 24 Cabinet Ministers, 10 Ministers of State (Independent charge), and 9 Ministers of State will be sworn in today. While former IPS officer Humayun Kabir is likely to be given Independent charge of a Department, cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary is tipped to be a Minister of State. WB CM Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold her first Cabinet meeting after the swearing-in ceremony.

West Bengal Assembly polls

After a hard-fought election campaign, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent, 82.49 per cent, 79.11 per cent, 76.90 per cent and 78.32 per cent respectively. While the JP Nadda-led party won 74 more seats than the previous election, its vote share of 38.13% could not pose a challenge to TMC which garnered a vote share of 47.94%.

While the ruling party bettered its performance compared to 2016, it suffered a minor blip as WB CM Mamata Banerjee lost from Nandigram to her BJP opponent Suvendu Adhikari. However, barring the Nandigram MLA, most other TMC leaders who had switched over to BJP prior to the election could not win their seats. Even ex-nominated Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, Union Minister Babul Supriyo and BJP Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee had to face defeat. On the other hand, the Left-Congress-ISF alliance was routed failing to win even a single seat in the polls. Banerjee will take oath as the CM for the third time on May 5.