Mamata Banerjee Greets Successful Candidates In CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams

Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated successful students of class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the results of which were declared during the day.

"Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of CBSE examination! Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future," Banerjee tweeted.

Results showed that 94.40 per cent of class 10 students cleared the exams while the figure is 92.71 per cent for class 12. PTI SUS NN NN