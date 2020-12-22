Mamata Hits Back At Amit Shah, Blames Him For Labelling Suicides As 'political Murders'

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched an attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that he was 'talking without facts.' The TMC Supremo claimed that political murders in the state were on a constant decline if numbers of 2011 were to be compared with 2020 adding that the BJP was trying to label any suicide in the state as a 'political murder.'

"The Home Minister should have kept the right facts. The Home Minister does not pay attention to the figures of his own government. He has been talking about the law and order situation claiming that there is violence across the state. He calls suicides or deaths due to personal enmity 'political murder'. Political murder figures have come down. BJP's allegations are wrong and it does politics in family matters," said Mamata Banerjee

TMC working only for nephew: Shah

The West Bengal Chief Minister's rebuttal comes in response to the press conference held by Home Minister Amit Shah during his campaign in the state where he stated that West Bengal's falling GDP, per-person income, and industrial growth were a clear indicator that the ruling party was working 'only for its nephew' in the state.

"Bengal had a chunk of 1/3rd of India's entire GDP when India got independence. Today, it has reduced to minimalistic levels after three decades of Communist rule and 1 decade of TMC rule. Bengal's per-person income was nearly double of Maharashtra's in 1960. Today, it is not even half of India's business capital! Who's responsible for this?" Shah questioned.

"Bengal stands on 20th in industrial growth out of 32 in India and its CAGR stands just 5.74% today. The growth rate in service sector in 5.8% and it stands on 28th. FDI in Bengal continues to stand at just 1% from 2011 till date. There's no space to fall below! TMC govt can count that as an achievement. TMC is a family party worrying only for its nephew," Shah added.

Bengal at 2nd position in terms of GDP: Mamata

Hitting back at the Home Minister, Mamata stated that the figures he cited were wrong, claiming that Bengal was actually at the second position when it came to state-wise GDP. "Bengal is at number 16 in the state GDP, but I say we are at number two. Bengal is the No.1 state in poverty removal," he said.

"Compare the National Record Bureau from 2011 to 2020. Crimes against women, rape numbers are falling and Kolkata has been called the safest city twice. In the Naxal areas, several have surrendered. New colleges, hospitals were opened in West Bengal. We are in the second place in the area of ​​doctors facility," she added.

