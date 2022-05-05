Mamata Hits Back At Amit Shah's CAA Remark; 'what's The Need When All Are Citizens?'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over asserting the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee stated that CA, according to her understanding, is Chartered Accountant.

She questioned the need for CAA as everyone who stays in the country is a citizen of India. The TMC supremo further claimed that all answers related to CAA will be given by Jay Prakash Majumder. It is pertinent to mention that Jay Prakash Majumdar was suspended from the BJP in January for violating party discipline and later joined the Trinamool Congress.

While addressing a massive rally in Siliguri, HM Shah had said, "TMC is spreading rumours about CAA that it won't be implemented on the ground, but I would like to say that we'll implement the CAA on ground the moment the COVID-19 wave ends...Mamata Didi wants infiltration...CAA was, is, and will be a reality."

Mamata Banerjee slams Amit Shah over CAA remark

"By CA I only understand Chartered Accountant! All the answers will be given by Jayprakash Majumder. Everyone who stays here is a citizen then what is the need for CAA?" said CM Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee responds to Amit Shah

Responding to Amit Shah's dig of him saying “why the delegation was not sent to Birbhum and Hanshkhali?" Mamata Banerjee said, "Why should I answer him? Tell him to take care of Delhi. He should look at what has happened to journalists of Madhya Pradesh and in Jahangirpuri during the violent clashes. He wants to divide North Bengal. He shouldn't talk about Bengal at all. He wants to divide the nation."

The TMC Supremo further claimed, "Centre is overpowering Border Security Forces (BSF) in the state. He is using BSF for political purposes. Just like he controls central agencies CBI and ED from home."

Hours after Amit Shah's address, the All India Trinamool Congress tweeted and blamed Amit Shah for creating divide in the state. With the message of Bengal Stands United, the party stated that the Home Minister has no right to talk about West Bengal when he is not aware of their sentiments.

Mr. @AmitShah, mark our words - #BengalStandsUnited!



How dare you repeatedly talk about dividing our holy land? Who gives you the authority?



With no knowledge or understanding of our sentiments, stop harping on the same divisive strings.#JumblebaazShahArChaiNaa — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 5, 2022

Image: @ANI-TWITTER