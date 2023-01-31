Mamata holds meeting of TMC's Birbhum unit, oversees rural poll preparations

West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday held an organisational meeting of the TMC's Birbhum district unit, and took stock of the party’s preparedness ahead of the rural polls.

The district unit's president Anubrata Mondal was last year arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in a cattle smuggling scam.

Banerjee, who is on a tour of various districts from Monday, held a closed-door meeting in Bolpur, and inducted three new leaders in the district core committee, which was formed after the arrest of Mondal.

“During the meeting, the party supremo (Banerjee) oversaw the preparedness for the panchayat polls (due this year). She also inducted Kajal Sheikh, MP Satabdi Roy and MP Asit Mal into the district core committee,” a TMC leader said.

This was Banerjee’s first visit to the district after the arrest of Mondal, a staunch loyalist of the party chief.

His three-decade-long political career has been marked by controversies and strong-arm tactics.

Mondal was arrested in August last year from Bolpur for his alleged involvement in the scam.

The TMC had won the last panchayat polls in 2018 in Birbhum without any contest in most of the seats. PTI PNT RBT RBT

