'Mamata Is All Talk And No Show', Says BJP's Narottam Mishra During 4-day Tour To Bengal 

Ahead of the 2021 Asssembly elections in Bengal, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra during his four-day visit to Durgapur took a dig at CM Mamata Banerjee. The BJP leader said that she is 'all talk and no show' while urging the people of Bengal to give BJP a chance.

Following his success in the UP and Gujarat polls, Narottam Mishra was given charge of 48 Bengal assembly seats as well for which he is currently on a four-day tour to Burdwan, Asansol, Durgapur, Bolpur and Birbhum areas of Bengal. The state assembly elections are scheduled to take place in May 2021.

"Farmers under Kisan Samridhi Nidhi programme get Rs 10,000 in MP, isn't provided to people here. She's (Mamata Banerjee) all talk no show. I'd ask the people to give BJP a chance for development, " said BJP's Narottam Mishra.

Ahead of the polls, Narottam Mishra informed that he will be touring Kalna, Purba and Bardhman area of West Bengal. During his visit, the MP Home Minister will also hold public outreach programmes and meet party workers and leaders. According to local media reports, Mishra is accompanied by BJP's Bardhman district president Krishna Ghosh, state secretary Vivek Sonkar and district general secretary Vishwajit Poddar.

पार्टी संगठन के कार्य से आज पश्चिम बंगाल के कलना पुरबा और बर्धमान शहर में संपर्क अभियान पर रहूंगा। इस दौरान क्षेत्र के प्रमुख मतदाताओं से गृह संपर्क कर मुलाकात करूंगा।



पार्टी के स्थानीय नेताओं और प्रमुख कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बैठक करूंगा। दोपहर में मीडिया से भी संवाद करूंगा। — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) December 8, 2020

Following BJP's success in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar polls, the saffron party has now shifted its focus on gaining a majority in the 2021 Bengal Assembly Elections during which 294 seats will go to poll. In order to achieve this goal, West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayavargiya and BJP National Secretary Arvind Menon have also been given important responsibilities. Earlier, Narottam Mishra had lunch with BJP's Dalit activist Sunil Saha's residence in Kalna Puraba which was reportedly inspired by the concept of an 'all-inclusive society'.

