'Mamata Is Chairman Of TMC PVT LTD, The Nephew Is Managing Director': Suvendu Adhikari

Addressing the mega BJP rally on Sunday in Kolkata, former TMC Suvendu Adhikari lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and took a dig at her party's slogan for the upcoming assembly elections. Accusing the TMC of partaking in appeasement politics, Suvendu Adhikari remarked that if Mamata Banerjee's party is re-elected to power, then West Bengal would become Kashmir. Adhikari, who has been fielded by the BJP to contest from Nandigram, also remarked that the TMC is a 'private limited company' and added that people would not accept Mamata as 'their daughter'.

'Mamata Banerjee is the chairman'

"The chairman of the TMC private limited company is Mamata Banerjee and the 'tolabaaj bhaipo' (corrupt nephew) is its managing director. Mananiya (Banerjee) has bought a thinker with Rs 500 crore. The money was siphoned from MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojana and smuggling of coal, sand and cow," Suvendu Adhikari said in the rally which was later addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

READ | BJP's Suvendu Says Bengal Will Become Kashmir If TMC Wins; Omar Abdullah Asks Whats Wrong?

Hitting out at TMC's slogan 'Bangla nijer meyekei chaye' (Bengal wants its own daughter), Adhikari said, "Nobody accepts you (Mamata) as their own daughter. You are the 'khala'(aunt) of infiltrators and Rohingyas."

However, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was seemingly put off by Suvendu Adhikari's remark on Kashmir. Launching an attack on BJP, Omar Abdullah asked what was wrong if Bengal becomes Kashmir, adding that it was BJP who claimed that Kashmir was a paradise after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Further, the NC leader claimed that Bengalis visited Kashmir annually in bulk and that they 'forgave' Suvendu Adhikari for his 'stupid and tasteless comment'.

READ | Amit Shah Holds Door-to-door Campaign In Kanyakumari; Confident Of AIADMK-BJP Poll Win

BJP chooses Suvendu to battle Mamata

After being chosen for the Nandigram seat to face Mamata Banerjee, ex-TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday, bubbled with confidence saying 'Nandigram is not a challenge for me'. Echoing his challenge to Mamata Banerjee, he said that he will defeat her and send her back to Kolkata. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

BJP Central Election Committee on Saturday announced its candidates for the first two phases i.e - 57 candidates. Tho top names fielded include ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, former cricketer Ashoke Dinda and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh. While Adhikari has publically expressed his wish, BJP has officially confirmed it today.

READ | PM Modi Quips 'instead Of Bhowanipore, Mamata's Scooter Has Decided To Fall In Nandigram'

READ | Suvendu Adhikari Welcomes Nandigram Face-off With CM Mamata, Asserts 'sweets On May 2'

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.