'Mamata Ji Lost Mental Balance, Running Away From Duties': Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement on Nimta poll violence victim's death, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that Mamata Ji has lost her 'mental balance'. He further stated that she is disappointed with the negative response she has been receiving from her own constituency and now running away from responsibilities. She is scared of defeat, he added.

An 85-year-old-woman from West Bengal’s Nimta, who was allegedly attacked by TMC goons in February passed away on the morning of March 29. Since the attack, she was undergoing treatment and was discharged from the hospital just four days back. The Nimta victim was the mother of a BJP worker Gopal Majumdar, who was also allegedly thrashed by three TMC workers on February 27. An FIR was registered based on their complaint to the police.

'Mamata Ji has lost mental balance': Pradhan

'Don't Know How She Died': Mamata Banerjee

On Monday, while addressing a rally in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted to 85-year old Nimta victim's death. The WB CM slammed the BJP instead, pointing out locations of Uttar Pradesh where the crime against women recently happened.

Earlier on Monday, TMC MP Saugata Roy defended his party and said that TMC has nothing to do with her death and that the victim lost her life due to old age and ailments.

'Mamata Didi Will Be Haunted': Amit Shah

On Monday, Amit Shah extended his condolences over the death of the Nimta victim (Shova Majumdar). He said that the pain & wounds of the victim's family will haunt Mamata didi. Other BJP leaders also expressed their sadness and said that her sacrifice will always be remembered. BJP also slammed Trinamool Congress and said 'no one is safe in the state'.

Anguished over the demise of Bengal's daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons.



The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers.

