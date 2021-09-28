Mamata lacks credibility in fight against BJP: Adhir Chowdhury

Baharampur (WB), Sep 27 (PTI) Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Congress of compromising with the BJP, state party president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday alleged that she lacked credibility in the fight against the saffron camp and claimed that it was the TMC which has helped the BJP gain ground in the state.

Chowdhury also said the Congress does not need lessons on opposing "the communal forces" from the TMC which had aligned with the BJP earlier.

Reacting to the accusations, the TMC said the party does not need to prove its credibility after the fight it had put up against the BJP during the assembly elections held earlier this year and emerged victorious.

"For the past few days, we have seen how Mamata Banerjee and (TMC general secretary) Abhishek Banerjee attacked us alleging that the Congress had compromised with the BJP in West Bengal. They have also claimed that our leader Rahul Gandhi has not been successful in fighting the BJP. Let me make it clear we don't need lessons on fighting against the communal forces from an opportunist political party like the TMC," Chowdhury told reporters.

The track record of the TMC speaks a lot about its lack of credibility in the fight against the BJP, the Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha claimed.

"Mamata Banerjee broke away from the Congress to form the TMC and allied with the BJP. She was a cabinet minister in the BJP government. Mamata Banerjee lacks credibility in the fight against the saffron camp," he said.

Showing old newspaper articles in which Banerjee reportedly praised the RSS, Chowdhury claimed the TMC's continuous tirade against the Congress was aimed at helping the BJP.

"We can very well understand that she (Banerjee) has an understanding with the BJP to protect her party leaders and relatives from the clutches of the CBI and ED in chit fund and coal scam cases. During her tenure, communal politics gained ground in West Bengal and the BJP grew from strength to strength," he said.

Chowdhury said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been the most consistent opposition face against the policies of the BJP and the RSS.

His accusations against the TMC came in the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee hitting out at the Congress claiming that the grand old party has failed to put up a fight against the BJP.

Reacting to Chowdhury's comments, senior TMC MP Sougata Ray said the party doesn't need a lesson from the state Congress chief on the fight against the BJP.

"Mamata Banerjee and the TMC do not need to prove their credibility after the fight the party had put up against the saffron camp in the last assembly polls. But it is true that in many states, the Congress has failed to put up a fight against the BJP," he said.

The bonhomie between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress had recently hit choppy waters after the TMC, in its mouthpiece "Jago Bangla", claimed that party supremo Mamata Banerjee, and not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has emerged as the face of the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The TMC mouthpiece ran a cover story with a headline: "Rahul Gandhi failed, Mamata is the alternate face".

The Congress had declined to attach much importance to the assertions of the TMC, saying it is too early to predict who will become an alternative face to Modi. PTI PNT NN NN

