Mamata Lays Out 2024 Strategy, Vows To Support Congress 'wherever It Is Strong'

Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress chief and chief minister of West Bengal, announced on Monday that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, her party will back the Congress in areas where it is strong.

For the first time, Mamata Banerjee revealed the TMC's position on a potential plan to unite the opposition in the upcoming electoral fight.

"Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support, there is nothing wrong (in that). But they have to support other political parties also," TMC supremo told the media at the state secretariat.

She added that in order to get support, Congress must also assist other parties.

The TMC supremo made it clear that she believes that the seat-sharing mechanism would give regional players the advantage in their strongholds.

"Strong regional parties must be given priority," she said.

Banerjee avoided mentioning the grand old party with who the TMC has previously clashed. Instead, she saluted the people of Karnataka after the BJP lost the elections in the state.

Mamata on Congress’ supremacy

Earlier, the TMC supremo had hinted that she will not accept Congress’ supremacy when she requested Nitish to organise a conference of the entire opposition in Patna so they can discuss their next course of action. She also mentioned the JP Movement, which originated in Bihar and eventually led to the Emergency and the ouster of the Indira Gandhi-led Congress regime.

In 2021 too, when Mamata Banerjee met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai, she remarked, "What is UPA? There is no UPA." while interacting with the media.

She also took a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying, "If you don't do anything and stay abroad all the time, how will politics happen? You have to be on the field or else the BJP will bowl you out."

The changed stand of Mamata Banerjee shows Congress’ landslide win in Karnataka has changed her mind and she is now ready to cooperate with the grand old party. The opposition unity, which is always in shambles, is looking like it is coming together.

The sole problem lies in the agreement over the face of the PM candidate as many leaders in the UPA alliance are placing their cards on the table. The major leaders vying for the face of UPA’s PM candidate are Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and many more.