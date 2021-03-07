Mamata Leads 'padayatra' Against Fuel Prices; Attacks BJP, Urges People To Vote For TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday took out a 'Padayatra' against the rising fuel prices from Siliguri where she launched an attack on the BJP saying that she was 'ready to play one-on-one' against them in the upcoming assembly elections. Countering the attacks by the BJP which has accused the TMC government of engaging in cut money and syndicates, Mamata accused the saffron party of buying votes ahead of the assembly elections.

'Khela hobe'! We are ready to play. I am ready to play one-on-one... If they (BJP) want to buy votes, take the money and cast your vote for TMC. India knows about a syndicate that is Modi and Amit Shah's syndicate," she said.

Moreover, she also dismissed the statistics cited by the BJP over crimes against women asking the party to look at states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar which were under their rule. "Poribortan (change) will happen in Delhi, not in Bengal. He (PM Modi) said there is no women security in Bengal but look at UP, Bihar and other states. Women are safe in Bengal," she said.

TMC ka Khela Khatom: PM Modi

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had countered Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe' jibe from the Brigade Ground, saying that this time her game was over. "I wish to tell TMC that I will keep working for my crores of poor friends. Will friendship work or Tolabaaji? Your energy has made Didi and her friends lose their sleep. That is why they keep saying 'Is Baar Khela Hobe'. Truly, these people are experienced and know how to play. What ''Khel" have you left? Now listen to the roar emerging from all sides, 'TMC ka Khela Shesh. Khela Khatom'," he said.

Mamata Banerjee's 'Padayatra' came in protest against the rising prices of fuels and LPG cylinders. The TMC supremo had claimed that the LPG cylinders would soon be beyond the reach of the common man saying, "We need to organise massive demonstrations to make our voices heard."

In the rally, which was mainly centred around amassing the women voters, Mamata asked people to carry empty LPG cylinders as a mark of protest. State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who accompanied Banerjee to north Bengal said that the rally has been organised ahead of International Women's Day. It also featured TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty in attendance.

