Mamata Likely To Skip PM Modi's Cyclone Yaas Review Meet, Suvendu Invited: Sources

Ahead of PM Modi's aerial survey of Cyclone Yaas affected areas in Bengal, controversy has arisen on Friday after CM Mamata Banerjee refused to attend the review meeting with the PM due to Suvendu Adhikari's presence, report sources. Banerjee is allegedly likely to skip the meeting as Suvendu Adhikari - who defeated Mamata to win the Nandigram seat - has been invited to attend the review meeting with PM Modi as the Leader of Opposition. Banerjee is currently holding an aerial survey by herself of the cyclone-affected areas, as per officials.

Mamata likely to skip PM review meet on Cyclone Yaas

Sources report that inspite of Banerjee's absence, there will be no changes or rescheduling in PM Modi's itinerary or his review meeting in Bengal. Both Mamata Banerjee and Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar were set to attend the review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district on Friday afternoon after Modi undertakes an aerial survey of the affected areas. Currently, the PM has landed in Bhubaneshwar and is reviewing the cyclone's effect in Odisha. He will also proceed for an aerial survey in the affected areas of Odisha's Balasore, Bhadrak.

Earlier this week, PM Modi held a review meeting in Ahmedabad to assess the situation and damage caused by cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat. PM provided financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 crore, for immediate relief activities, to the State of Gujarat and monetary help to the kin of deceased and people who were injured. Cyclone Tauktae killed at least 91 people in Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Yaas' devastation in Bengal

Cyclone Yaas made landfall around 9 AM near Dhamra port in Odisha on Wednesday with heavy downpour, gusty winds pounding the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal. At least four people reportedly lost their lives in Odisha and West Bengal - one each in Keonjhar and Balasore and one in Mayurbhanj. Banerjee has put West Bengal's losses due to cyclone Yaas at Rs 15,000 crore. Announcing a relief package of Rs 1,000 crore, she said her government will run a 'Duare Tran' (relief at doorsteps) programme for the affected people. She has also ordered an inquiry by the Finance Department into the collapse of several embankments, bridges, and roads that were constructed after super cyclone Amphan hit the state in May last year.