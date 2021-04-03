'Mamata Looking For Another Constituency, It Is Certain She Is Losing Nandigram': JP Nadda

As West Bengal witnessed its second phase of polling, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda assured that the BJP will be forming a government in the poll-bound state. He claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also trying to contest elections from another constituency as she is aware of losing Nandigram. On Thursday, Nandigram witnessed the most high-profile battle in the second phase of polls with Mamata Banerjee taking on her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December last year.

"That is her (Mamata Banerjee) strategy, she will know. But we have info that she is looking for it (another constituency). Her people told me this. She will know it but it is certain that she is losing in Nandigram, " claimed Nadda READ | TMC blocks BJP's Baishali Dalmiya's rally a week ahead of third phase polling

Exuding confidence JP Nadda asserted that BJP's victory is certain in Bengal and the results will be astounding

"In West Bengal, we're forming govt & the results will be astounding. People of Bengal are eager to oust Mamata govt lock, stock, and barrel. In the first 2 phases, it is clear that TMC is gone and BJP is coming here. BJP's victory is certain," said Nadda. READ | Mamata Banerjee blames CRPF for chaos in Nandigram on polling day

PM Modi speaks on Didi's 'another seat'

On Thursday, while addressing a rally in Bengal's Jaynagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked CM Mamata Banerjee and claimed that she was going to file her nomination papers in another constituency. He said 'Didi made a mistake contesting from Nandigram'.

"Didi left Bhawanipore and went to Nandigram, later she realised that she made a mistake by contesting from Nandigram. The mood of polling says what the whole state wanted to do, Nandigram is doing it alone. Her frustration has increased after the first phase of voting. Yesterday, Didi has asked for help from many politicians, those whom she never gave time to or met. She is asking for their support now."

#WATCH | Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file nomination from another constituency? First you went there (Nandigram), & people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready: PM Narendra Modi in Uluberia. #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/Wr4fcYw0pr — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

Mamata hits back on 'another seat' remark

Mamta Banerjee responded to PM Modi 'another seat' allegation and asked him that whether she belonged to his party. While addressing a public rally Mamata asserted that she will win from Nandigram

"Why are you saying all this? Do I belong to your party that you would control me? I will win from Nandigram and will not contest from anywhere else," said CM Mamata

Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari

On Thursday, Nandigram witnessed the most high-profile battle in the second phase of polls with Mamata Banerjee taking on her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December last year. As Mamata played her 'Bengal's daughter' card, while Suvendu has accused TMC of only 'promoting the nephew'. Mamata, who recently suffered an injury while campaigning in Nandigram - which she has blamed on BJP conducted her campaign in a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. Mamata has also termed Adhikaris as 'Mir Jafars' while Suvendu has stated that 'Bengal will become mini Pakistan if Mamata is re-elected.

West Bengal polls 2021

The second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls recorded over 80 per cent voting turnout. In Phase-2 of West Bengal elections, 30 seats spread across East Medinipur (9 seats), West Medinipur (9 seats), Bankura (8 seats) and South Parganas (4 seats) will see 191 candidates in the poll fray including 19 women. 75 lakh voters will casted their votes in 10,620 booths where 651 companies of Central forces were deployed for security. Voting began at 7 AM and ended at 6 PM. The votes will be counted on May 2.

Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on:

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

(Image Credits: PTI)