Mamata Banerjee Speaks To Sharad Pawar, Hints At United Front Against Modi Govt At Centre

Amid Mamata Banerjee’s strong pitch for uniting Opposition parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Friday asserted that it was 'necessary to save the country, the democracy'. Addressing the media, she listed down all the issues being faced by the country- starting from COVID management to hike in the price of essentials like petrol and diesel and reiterated that the 'coming together' of the opposition leaders is necessary. She made the statements after speaking to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Putting to end the speculations that she was not able to meet the NCP supremo, Mamata Banerjee said that she has spoken to him. Calling her 5-day Delhi visit 'successful', the WB CM also sounded the 'save democracy, save country slogan' hinting at a possible united front against the Modi-led government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

I talked to Sharad Pawar.Visit was successful. We met for political purpose. Democracy must go on. Our slogan is 'save democracy save country'. We support farmers' issues too. We'll come here every 2 months: WB CM Mamata Banerjee after leaving TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence pic.twitter.com/rQ1h4V5OBy — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

Mamata Banerjee eyeing 2024 elections?

Days after the Trinamool Congress announced it was going national, Mamata hinted at a 2024 coalition and asked the Opposition parties to unite in a bid to defeat the ruling BJP. During her 5-day visit to the national capital, the Trinamool Congress supremo has met some prominent leaders of the Opposition- starting from Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi to supremo of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal. She has also now met Sharad Pawar, who was the first one to start speculations around the 'third front' by keeping a meeting of the Rashtra Manch last month.

There, however, is ambiguity on the question of leadership, if at all the 'third front' comes into existence. Mamata who seems to have sworn to unite the opposition against the BJP has kept mum on the topic of leadership, probably because she does not want to miff the bagpiper of the Opposition since ages-the Congress. Dodging the question recently, Mamata Banerjee said," I am not a political astrologer, depends on the situation. I have no problem if someone else leads."

Although the entire Opposition still has more than 2.5 years for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it is pertinent to see how the Congress - a dormant Opposition party with a national presence and other Opposition parties having no national footprint but regional dominance will come together with a common agenda to defeat PM Modi led BJP.