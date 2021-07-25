Mamata Misused Centre-allocated Funds, Meeting PM Modi To Beg For More: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday launched a scathing on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP MP claimed that the TMC supremo is meeting PM Modi to "beg for funds" after "misusing" the central resources.

Ghosh, speaking to the media, alleged that TMC has siphoned off money from state coffers. "She has misused the funds that were allocated by the Centre and now she wants to meet the PM to ask for more with folded hands as the state has gone virtually bankrupt," the BJP leader said, reported PTI.

The Medinipur MP said that West Bengal is facing a financial crisis due to corruption in the TMC camp. He added that 'Didi' won't be able to run the state till the 2024 general elections due to the financial crisis.

TMC reacts

His remarks, however, didn't go well with the Trinamool Congress. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP leader is known for his arrogant comments. "Does he understand about the federal set-up where the head of a state can always meet the PM? Dilip da should check facts... Bengal has mopped up more revenue under the TMC rule than in the past," he noted.

Mamata's Delhi visit

Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that she will meet PM Narendra Modi during her visit to New Delhi. Notably, this will be the first meeting between the TMC chief and the Prime Minister after the two faced during the Cyclone Yaas review meet. The centre-state relation has turned sour since the central government recalled Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the then chief secretary of West Bengal, for skipping the PM's review meeting.

During her visit to the national capital, Banerjee will also meet Opposition leaders and discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha elections plan. The TMC chief is also likely to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier claimed that BJP will be removed from all states. The West Bengal CM also took her assembly polls tagline 'khela hobe' slogan to the national stage.

"Khela will happen in all states until BJP is removed from the country. We'll celebrate 'Khela Diwas' on August 16. We'll give footballs to poor children. Today, our freedom is at stake. BJP has endangered our liberty. They don't trust their own ministers and misuse agencies," she had said.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: ANI)