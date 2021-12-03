'Mamata, Modi Only Politicians In Country: TMC's Madan Mitra Justifies 'UPA Finished' Jibe

Trinamool Congress' Madan Mitra on Friday said that Mamata Banerjee's character was not to break the Congress, especially because she was a product of the party. Explaining why the TMC supremo was pushing the parties of the Opposition, Madan Mitra underlined that the 'Congress was being seen in connivance with BJP, not allowing any opposition to emerge so that the saffron party is hit'. He added that the responsibility of it all will fall on Mamata since she was the 'face of the Opposition'.

"Modi & Mamata - no other politician is there in the country at the moment," Madan Mitra said. The TMC leader added, "If these people think they can bring down BJP, there is no issue let them do it. If Mamata Banerjee doesn't matter, what is the harm?"

Mamata Banerjee's bid for an alternative force against BJP, attacks Congress

Since the time Trinamool Congress has announced that it was going national, its chief Mamata Banerjee has been hell-bent on uniting the opposition parties in a bid to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. In the past few months, Banerjee has made several interstate visits and met leaders. On her visit to Delhi, she met Sonia Gandhi, chief of Congress, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Then on her visit to Mumbai, unable to visit Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata met Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray. Also, she has met Sharad Pawar, the supremo of NCP. On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee underlining that no party can fight the BJP alone urged all to come together and form an alternate front. The TMC supremo, however, ruled out Congress leading the alternative front. "They (Congress) cannot take the decision (of forging an alliance). They just waste time and allow BJP to be more and more powerful. And that is the TRP of BJP. We will not allow that. We are watching for 6-8 years. Till somebody is not coming out openly, then somebody has to bell the cat. I am a simple worker. But I want to see that BJP is out from this country politically", she said.

(Image: PTI)