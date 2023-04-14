Mamata's Nephew Reacts To Amit Shah's Bengal Poll Prediction: 'Will Quit Politics If...'

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, has said that he will quit politics if his existence bothers Union Home Minister Amit Shah but only if the Centre releases Rs 1.15 lakh crore due for West Bengal. This comes after Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal, said that the TMC General Secretary will never replace Mamata as the CM. Reacting to Shah's attacks on TMC over various fronts including corruption, Abhishek Banerjee challenged the Home Minister in a tweet.

HM @AmitShah, you spoke of my imagined ills but didn't care to address the harm @BJP4India has inflicted upon West Bengal.



If my existence pains you to this extent, release the ₹1.15 Lakh Crore rightfully due to my state and I'll withdraw myself from the political arena.

— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) April 14, 2023

Next Bengal CM will be from the BJP: Shah

Speaking during the BJP's 'Jan Sampark Samavesh' rally in Birbhum, Shah denounced the "Hitler-like rule" of Mamata and prophesied that contrary to her dreams of making her nephew the CM, the next chief minister will be from the BJP. "Mamata Didi, you might be dreaming that your nephew will become the Chief Minister after you. From here in Birbhum, I say that the next Chief Minister is going to be from BJP. The trailer has to be shown in 2024 [general elections]. By helping us to win 35 seats in the State, Modi Ji has to be made the Prime Minister again," Shah said.

During his speech, Shah also urged the Bengal voters to help the BJP win 35 seats in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections out of 42. "The only way to remove the crime of 'Didi-Bhatija' is BJP. The only way to free Bengal from terror is BJP. The only way to stop infiltration in Bengal is BJP...Give us 35 seats in 2024, there will be no need for 2025 (West Bengal poll). Mamata Didi's govt will collapse before 2025," he predicted. The Home Minister also applauded BJP MLAs including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. "BJP MLAs and Suvendu Adhikari are opposing Didi's dadagiri in a hand-to-hand fight..." Shah said.