Mamata On Tour To Lead Mahagathbandhan? Bengal CM To See JDS Chief After Patnaik, Akhilesh

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, met with Odisha CM and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar in what is being seen as the Bengal CM's tour meant to unite an Opposition front for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Patnaik, however, while speaking to reporters with the Bengal CM said that it was a "courtesy" meeting and that "there was no in-depth discussing about serious political matters."

CM Banerjee, on the other hand, recalled her election as an MP for the first time and her first meeting with CM Patnaik. "It is a good gesture from Naveen Ji to give me all the affection. All the officers are very good, they gave me good hospitality. Everything is so good in the blessings of Jai Jagannath," she said. "I told Naveen Ji that I am also building a Jagannath temple in Digha and I invited Naveen Ji to visit Bengal."

Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial met Odisha's Hon'ble CM @Naveen_Odisha, today.



Bengal & Odisha have always shared a special relationship, one of cooperation & respect.



This meeting between the two leaders has further strengthened the bond between the two states. pic.twitter.com/jd6cWowy7B — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 23, 2023

She also thanked the Odisha CM for handing over two acres of land for the construction of the Vishwa Bangla Bhawan in Puri. The Bengal CM also expressed her willingness to forge a partnership for the development of an industrial corridor with the Odisha government primarily for iron ore.

Mamata Banerjee to meet Kumaraswamy next

CM Banerjee's meeting with her Odisha counterpart comes soon after she met with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata. Both Bengal's Trinamool Congress and SP have pledged to stay away from Congress for the 2024 elections while taking on the BJP. This proved to be a huge setback for Congress which said on multiple occasions that there is no Mahagathbandhan without it, whereas the TMC advised it not to act as 'the Big Boss'.

After the meetings with two big leaders, CM Banerjee will next meet JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday. The meeting is scheduled at 4 pm in Bengal's Bhawanipore at the CM's residence, TMC sources told PTI. "The two leaders will discuss the present political situation in the country and the way forward to fight and defeat BJP in 2024 (general election),” a TMC member said on condition of anonymity. The meetings with non-Congress, non-BJP leaders are said to be part of the TMC's efforts to ensure an “opposition unity with regional powers”.