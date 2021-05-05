Mamata 'owns Hate Politics' Says BJP As Party Vows To Take On TMC As 'principle Oppn'

Amid tragic incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP national president JP Nadda slammed Mamata Banerjee for the situation in the state. This came on a day when Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state for the third time.

Soon after Banerjee's swearing-in, Joshi said, "Who is she thanking? this is just the beginning. We don't work undemocratically. We are going to take this fight inch by inch. People are in anger, BJP is going to assert itself as the principal opposition party from today. "

He added, "TMC owns hate politics. We will work to end this hate politics from Bengal. We are also following all covid norms. See, those who rallied on the wheelchair, violated norms. She (Mamata) is the health minister too. Our elected MLAs took an oath to support state government for COVID."

Meanwhile, JP Nadda, who visited the state on Tuesday to meet the victims of the post-poll violence, including the family of Sobharani Mondal who was murdered by TMC Goons in post-election violence in Jagatdal, West Bengal, said, "This incident shows the real picture of TMC. We are committed to ending this political violence. This is the real picture of the Mamata government. We have taken an oath today against this violence. This is an inhuman act by the TMC goons. Mamata didi and TMC are not hearing the voice of common people. Bloodshed in Bengal is the real picture of TMC. We are committed to fighting democratically."

Violence in Bengal post-TMC's victory

The BJP has claimed that some TMC goons have been brutally attacking its candidates and setting the BJP offices on fire soon after Mamata's victory in the state assembly election. Videos of attacks on a BJP office with burning bamboo sticks and roof tiles amid chaos in the premises have been shared by the party. The saffron party has said that at least six of its workers and supporters including a woman was killed. Meanwhile, TMC has also claimed casualties at its end, blaming BJP goons for attacking them. The Congress and Left have also slammed Trinamool over the violence. BJP nationals spokesperson and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia has moved the Supreme Court for a CBI inquiry into the post-poll violence and for the West Bengal government to detail its action taken.